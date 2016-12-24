Turkmenistan’s main New Year Tree lights up in Ashgabat

Christmas lights on Turkmenistan’s main New Year Tree have been lit, informing children and adults of the imminent arrival of the New Year. A 40-meter high New Year Tree has by tradition been installed in the square in front of the cultural and entertainment center “Älem” (Universe) in Ashgabat.

Ayaz Baba (Father Frost) and Garpamyk (Snow Maiden), popular singers, theater groups, clowns and jugglers of the Turkmen State Circus and young artists of the children's dance ensembles participated in the New Year Tree lighting ceremony.

On children’s request and by the wave of the magic wand colorful lights went up on the beauty-tree in Ashgabat and all other New Year Trees installed in the main squares of the cities of Turkmenistan. The ceremony finished with a big concert by the children's choir and popular pop singers who performed cheerful New Year songs.

