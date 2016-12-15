|15.12.16 10:10
|
Turkmenistan launches regular direct flights to capital of Tatarstan
“Turkmenistan” Air Carrier of the State National Service “Turkmenhowayollary” (Turkmenistan airlines) has carried out the first passenger flight from Ashgabat to Kazan (Russian Federation), marking the opening of regular air flights between Turkmenistan and the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan. Modern aircrafts will fly from Ashgabat to the city on Volga river on the third and seventh days of the week.
The first flight to Kazan carried passengers and a delegation of Turkmen aviators on board the new Boeing 737-800. An official welcoming ceremony was arranged at the International Airport of Kazan for the guests and passengers of the first flight. Speakers at the ceremony noted that the new route would become an important link in the further development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.
© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016