Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Ashgabat The Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship has concluded in the capital of Turkmenistan. It took place at the Olympic village of Ashgabat. The national team of Turkmenistan won the first place in the team event with 33 medals (6 gold, 9 silver and 18 bronze). The host team of the Asian Cup was followed by the national team of Japan (five gold medals) and the national team of United Arab Emirates (three gold medals). The visiting foreign coaches and sportsmen noted the high organizational level of the championship, impartiality of the referee pool and efficient work of volunteers. The outcomes of the championship leave no doubt that the Turkmen sportsmen will be among top contenders for medals at the Asian Games 2017. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016

Live issue 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes. 08.01.2014 Speech delivered by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with newly elected members of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan





