|13.12.16 11:15
Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Ashgabat
The Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship has concluded in the capital of Turkmenistan. It took place at the Olympic village of Ashgabat. The national team of Turkmenistan won the first place in the team event with 33 medals (6 gold, 9 silver and 18 bronze). The host team of the Asian Cup was followed by the national team of Japan (five gold medals) and the national team of United Arab Emirates (three gold medals).
The visiting foreign coaches and sportsmen noted the high organizational level of the championship, impartiality of the referee pool and efficient work of volunteers. The outcomes of the championship leave no doubt that the Turkmen sportsmen will be among top contenders for medals at the Asian Games 2017.
