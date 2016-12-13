President of Turkmenistan attends flower-laying ceremony at Neutrality Monument

The 21st anniversary of Turkmenistan’s international legal status of neutrality has been widely celebrated all over the country. In Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the flower-laying ceremony at the Monument of Neutrality.

In a solemn atmosphere, the head of state laid a wreath to the Monument of Neutrality. He was followed by the Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament), Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and departments, Turkmenistan’s ambassadors to foreign countries, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, representatives of public associations and mass media. The events marking Day of Neutrality have been held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

The UN General Assembly passed a special resolution on “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” at its 50th session on 12 December 1995.

