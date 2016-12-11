Drug burning ceremony takes place in Turkmenistan

A regular ceremony of burning the drugs, cigarettes and psychotropic substances seized in special operations by Turkmenistan’s law enforcement and military agencies was held near Ashgabat.

The event was attended by the heads of military and law enforcement agencies, public associations of Turkmenistan, representatives of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat and mass media. Bags and packages with drugs were shown to the ceremony participants before the start of drug burning in a special furnace.

Every participant had the opportunity to take part in this noble cause by throwing smuggled goods into the furnace. The entire process of destruction of the hazardous substances was held in strict compliance with the established rules under the supervision of law enforcement officers.

