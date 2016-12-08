International oil and gas forum kicks off in Ashgabat

The 21st International Exhibition and Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2016” has kicked off in Ashgabat. The forum has been organized by the State Concern “Turkmenneft” and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition and conference have brought together scientists and experts, representatives of international organizations, leading energy companies, as well as relevant organizations of Turkmenistan.

Seventy companies from twenty countries, as well as subdivisions of the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan demonstrate their achievements at the oil and gas exhibition.

The exhibition stands display products and services in the field of exploration, production and transportation of hydrocarbons, offshore exploration and construction of coastal infrastructure for implementation of projects in the Caspian Sea as well as modernization of existing and construction of new pipelines.

The exhibition is split into the following main thematic sections: prospecting and exploration of fields; drilling of offshore and onshore wells; methods of bed stimulation to increase production rate; transportation and storage of hydrocarbons; construction and operation of pipelines; equipment for the oil and gas industry, etc.

The oil and gas conference opened in the afternoon. It was attended by specialists of the oil and gas industry, representatives of manufacturers, scientific and expert communities.

Prospects of development of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries, introduction of advanced practices and technologies were discussed at the plenary session and side events.

As was noted at the conference, Turkmenistan has gained a strong foothold among major energy powers. Experts estimate that at present the total geological reserves of the country amount to 71.21 billion tons of fuel equivalent, of which onshore reserves account for 53.01 billion tons and offshore - 18.2 billion tons.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016