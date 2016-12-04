Cotton trade fair and conference under way in Ashgabat

The VI International Trade Fair of cotton products of Turkmenistan and thematic international conference are under way in Ashgabat. The events have been organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Representatives of more than 70 companies from 30 countries participate in the forum. They include representatives of companies operating in the cotton and textile industry from Russia, Germany, USA, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and other countries.

The trade fair features the samples of products, eco-friendly technologies, varieties of cotton and presents the capacity of the processing industry.

As part of the international trade fair, the participants signed contracts on the purchase and sale of cotton products worth over 30 million 321 thousand US dollars.

The International Conference “Cotton Products of Turkmenistan and the World Market” started at the conference hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the framework of the trade fair.

It was noted at the conference that this year Turkmen farmers harvested more than 1 million 50 thousand tons of cotton, thus strengthening the country's position as a supplier of high-quality cotton fiber and textile products.

The speakers focused on the issues related to strengthening the capacity of the cotton growing and cotton processing industry, as well as increasing the sales of Turkmen cotton products in the foreign markets. The exporters and importers of cotton will hold bilateral talks during the two-day trade fair.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016