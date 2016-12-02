Day of German Economy held in Turkmenistan

A bilateral business forum was held in Ashgabat as part of Day of German Economy. The forum was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Representation of the German Economy in Central Asia.

The delegation of Germany included the heads of government agencies, public organizations for development of the German business, as well as about 70 German companies. The Turkmen side at the forum was represented by representatives of ministries, departments, banks and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The forum discussed prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation, introducing high technologies, innovations and best practices in various sectors of the national economy, strengthening relations in the sphere of staff training and implementing new joint projects.

