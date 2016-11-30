Harvest festival celebrated in Turkmenistan Celebrations marking the Harvest Festival were held in Turkmenistan. Farmers who have achieved best results in production of agricultural products were honored in all the regions of the country. Contests, concerts, horse racing and other public cultural events dedicated to the successful completion of the agricultural year were also held across the country. This agricultural year has been successful for Turkmen farmers. Turkmen cotton growers harvested more than 1,050 million tons of cotton this year. Grain growers also managed to fulfill the government order for wheat. Last summer, over 1,600 million tons of wheat were harvested in Turkmenistan. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016

