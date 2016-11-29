|29.11.16 09:47
President of Turkmenistan awarded state medal of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
President of the IRA Ashraf Ghani has conferred one of Afghanistan’s highest state honors – State Medal “Ghazi Mohammad Akbar Khan” – on President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his contribution to development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.
The medal was presented to the President of Turkmenistan during the launching ceremony of the first stage of the Asian international railway transport corridor to the Afghan station of Akin, which is the terminal point of this section of the new railway.
