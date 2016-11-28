Participants of first Global Sustainable Transport Conference identified common approaches and cooperation goals in Ashgabat

The first-ever Global Sustainable Transport Conference has concluded in Ashgabat. The participants discussed a number of topical issues and prospects of development of logistics chains in the second day of the forum.

The thematic discussions focused on the role and forms of public transport in the twenty-first century, the importance of energy sources for development of the transport sector, practical steps for establishment of the sustainable network of combined transport corridors, ensuring investments for large-scale logistics projects through the use of domestic resources and international cooperation and public-private partnership.

A signing ceremony was held as part of the Global Sustainable Transport Conference. The documents signed aim to contribute to enhancing the legal framework of cooperation and Turkmenistan's integration into the global system of world economic relations.

According to the official report, participation in the conference of heads of state and government, heads of major international organizations, prominent diplomats, politicians and public figures from around the world demonstrated the common approaches and goals aimed at strengthening international sustainable transport cooperation.

