Transport Business Forum held in Ashgabat as part of Global Sustainable Transport Conference

Ashgabat hosted a business forum as part of the Global Sustainable Transport Conference. Business consultations aimed at deepening cooperation in the transport sector and consolidating efforts in implementation of promising investment projects.

The Transport Business Forum was attended by the heads and representatives of specialized agencies and the United Nations bodies, international organizations and banks involved in implementation of projects in the transport sector and development of mechanisms for global cooperation and development of transport systems. Among the participants were representatives of major international logistics, construction and technology companies with extensive experience in development of the transport sector and innovations in this field.

The Transport Business Forum discussed the pace of implementation of the UN global initiatives as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the development of cargo and passenger motor transportation, the importance of transit transport corridors for development of economy and increasing commercial freight turnover.

Particular attention was paid to the projects on development of continental transport systems initiated by Turkmenistan, including Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran pipeline along North-South corridor, commissioning of the new International Airport in Ashgabat, construction of Turkmenabat-Farab rail and road bridges over Amu Darya River, Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi highway and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, as well as construction of the first stage of the Asian international railway corridor, i.e. Atamyrat-Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) – Akin (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) section.

The forum participants also discussed the financial efficiency of the broad implementation of the concept of sustainable transport, the importance of modern technologies in ensuring traffic safety and energy efficiency in this sector. They discussed prospects of global transport and logistics systems as part of the concept of sustainable transport.

In his opening remarks, UN Under-Secretary-General Gyan Chandra Acharya noted the importance of global transport routes for development of countries and improvement of quality of life and economic growth, noting that the high-level forum in Ashgabat would become a significant step towards consolidation of efforts of the international community in this area.

Speakers at the plenary session included the heads of the leading international organizations, such as Mahmoud Mohieldin, the World Bank Group's Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda and UN Relations; Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA); Umberto de Pretto, President of the International Road Transport Union (IRU); Dr. Fang Liu, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

They noted the importance of the forum for establishment of productive partnerships and launching large-scale logistics projects. They stressed the great importance of high-level meetings in Ashgabat that helped bring closer the positions of countries and international organizations in the sphere of sustainable transport systems and the positive role of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives.

