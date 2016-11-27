|27.11.16 13:28
Turkmenistan signs a number of documents as part of UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference
A number of bilateral documents were signed as part of the UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Ashgabat.
Following the bilateral meetings, there were signed the Memorandum of Understanding on establishment of the consultations mechanism on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile; the Protocol on the exchange of letters on ratification of the Convention on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to income taxes between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea; the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on air services between their respective territories and beyond; the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of transport cooperation between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea; the Memorandum of Understanding on the intention for further cooperation in the field of transport between the Governments of Turkmenistan and Armenia; the Minutes of the meeting of the aviation bodies’ delegations of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and others.
