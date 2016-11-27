«Turkmenistan» magazine Partners





Calendar Turkmenistan signs a number of documents as part of UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference A number of bilateral documents were signed as part of the UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Ashgabat. Following the bilateral meetings, there were signed the Memorandum of Understanding on establishment of the consultations mechanism on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile; the Protocol on the exchange of letters on ratification of the Convention on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to income taxes between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea; the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on air services between their respective territories and beyond; the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of transport cooperation between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea; the Memorandum of Understanding on the intention for further cooperation in the field of transport between the Governments of Turkmenistan and Armenia; the Minutes of the meeting of the aviation bodies’ delegations of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and others. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016 Live issue 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes. 08.01.2014 Speech delivered by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with newly elected members of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan





