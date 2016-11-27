President of Turkmenistan, UN Secretary General hold talks

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

The President of Turkmenistan thanked the distinguished guest for his participation in the Global Sustainable Transport Conference and expressed confidence that the UN forum would promote balanced approaches to resolving the pressing issues of regional and global development.

The President of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary-General discussed prospects of further expanding Turkmenistan-UN partnership, including in priority areas, such as the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. In this regard, the sides noted the importance of initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan for enhancement of international cooperation in the important areas, such as regional and global security, energy and environment.

As a separate topic, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the transport and communications sector. They noted that Turkmenistan implements large-scale transport projects in cooperation with foreign partners, making a significant contribution to establishment of the international multi-purpose transit transport infrastructure.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General for the decision to headquarter the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in the Turkmen capital.

The head of state stressed that Turkmenistan also attaches great importance to partnership with the United Nations in the areas of climate change and environmental protection. Turkmenistan signed the Paris Agreement on climate and also put forward the initiative to open a Regional Centre for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia and the Caspian region in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan's contribution to the peaceful development and reconstruction of socio-economic infrastructure in neighboring Afghanistan was also noted during the talks.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016